Man shot dead at close range in Bandar Sunway

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was shot dead at close range at a telecommunication accessory shop in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, here, today.

In the 1.35 pm incident, the 32-year-old victim is believed to have been shot twice.

Subang Jaya District Police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that when police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the Serdang Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said that based on the initial investigation, the suspects, believed to be three men, entered the premises and one of them then fired at the victim, who has criminal records for theft and robbery.

“The forensics team found two bullet casings, one bullet shrapnel, one fired bullet and a pair of slippers at the scene.

“Investigation is being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and police are also investigating if there is any secret society involvement,” he said.

Wan Azlan urged those with information to contact the police at the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627100 or investigating officer ASP Ahmad Faizal Shaikh Ab Rahim at 019-7506606. - Bernama