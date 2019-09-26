Man shot dead while trying to smuggle Myanmar nationals

SERDANG: Police on Tuesday shot dead a man who was involved with a human trafficking syndicate during a special operation by an enforcement team from Bukit Aman.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said yesterday the 37-year-old was fatally shot in Puchong.

“Police also detained nine Myanmar nationals believed to have been smuggled by the suspect into the country via a neighboring country,” he said during a press conference at Serdang district police headquarters.

He said the police team had trailed the man and his vehicle from Kelantan after receiving information that he was transporting illegal immigrants to an undisclosed location.

“The man finally made a stop in Jalan Pusat Bandar in Puchong to meet another Myanmar national who we believe was the middleman for the trafficking operation.

“One of the policemen approached the car to make an arrest.

“However, the suspect did not heed the warning and attempted to ram one of our men.

“The police had no choice but to open fire and the suspect was shot dead at the scene,” he said.

“The car was modified where all the passenger seats were removed to make space to hide the illegal immigrants.“

Noor Azam said a background check on the man showed he had 11 criminal records for drugs, theft, robbery and extortion.

The case is being investigated under section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.