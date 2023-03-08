Man shot in row over sale of edible bird’s nest

LUMUT: A misunderstanding over the sale of edible bird’s nest resulted in a man being shot in the hand near here yesterday, police said today.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the 26-year-old man was shot in the left wrist by another man at an unoccupied house along Jalan Segari-Pantai Remis at about 5 pm.

The injured man had been admitted to the Manjung Hospital and is in stable condition, he said in a statement.

He also said that a police forensics team found two spent bullet casings at the scene of the incident.

Mohamed Nordin said the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempt to murder.

He appealed to anyone who has information on the incident to contact Inspector Muhamad Irsyadiman Allmui of the Manjung District Police Headquarters at 011-17836233.-Bernama