Man slashes ex-father-in-law when pressed for compensation

KUALA LUMPUR: A man slashed his former father-in-law with a parang several times when pressed to settle a compensation at a food outlet in Pandan Jaya, Ampang, here, yesterday.

The 51-year-old victim was injured on the back of his head, left cheek and left arm in the 11 am incident.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said that prior to the incident, the 25-year-old local man had met his former father-in-law over a compensation he had promised the latter.

“However, because the former father-in-law insisted that he settle the compensation, the suspect slashed him several times. The victim is now admitted to the Ampang Hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Farouk said the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt, adding that police are tracking down the suspect, who is unemployed. — Bernama