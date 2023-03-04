Man smashes ATM screen after bank card retained

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The police arrested a man for criminal mischief after he smashed an automated teller machine (ATM) screen in Taman Nusa Bestari, Iskandar Puteri early this morning.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the local man, 35, is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol when he committed the offence at around 3.15 am.

He added that the man acting in such a manner when the ATM retained his bank card when he was performing a transaction.

“A motorcycle patrol unit personnel successfully apprehended the suspect for alleged criminal mischief.

“An inspection revealed that the suspect had smashed the screen of an ATM in the bank and also kicked a rubbish bin containing bank receipts due to his frustration,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code. - Bernama