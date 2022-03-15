Man, son nabbed by police, drugs worth RM1.95 million seized

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a Thai national and his Malaysian son following the seizure of 54.06 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM1.95 million, in a raid at Bandar Saujana Putra, Jenjarom, near here last Thursday (March 10).

Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief ACP Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah said the 49-year-old father and 26-year-old son were arrested at a car park in Jenjarom.

He said a brown box containing 10 packets of Chinese tea believed to contain drugs, weighing about 10.2 kg was seized from them.

The suspects then led the police to a two-storey terrace house in Bandar Saujana Putra, Jenjarom, where the police found two more brown boxes containing 43 Chine tea packets, believed to also contain drugs weighing 43.86 kg.

“The drugs are believed to have been obtained from a neighbouring country for distribution in Selangor,” he told at a press conference here today.

The police also seized a car and cash of RM60,400.

Both suspectsare in remand for seven days until March 17 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama