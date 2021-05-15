Man sought in connection with illegal gathering in Tawau

TAWAU: Police are tracking down a man to assist in the investigation into a viral video related to a gathering that violated the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kampung Baru, Batu 2 Jalan Apas on May 12.

Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said the man, known as Jobby Basri, 30, was believed to have information on the activity which involved about 100 individuals in the village.

“The police have conducted an investigation related to this video. It is hoped that this individual can come to the Tawau district police headquarters to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Peter also reminded the people of Tawau to always adhere to the SOP set and do not violate existing laws.

On May 12, a video featuring a group of teenagers and children who gathered and performed a tradition of waking up villagers to have sahur (pre-dawn meal) in Kampung Baru went viral.

The 30-second video showed the group gathered and cheered without adhering to the CMCO SOP implemented in the Tawau district. — Bernama