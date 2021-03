MELAKA: A man who spent RM20,500 to modify his motorcycle got more than what he bargained for when it was “transported” to the Melaka Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) today for not adhering to specifications.

The 24-year-old, known as Dani, was among those arrested at about 11am in Ayer Molek during an operation codenamed Op Ekzos by the state Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) after his Yamaha 15ZR (Ysuku) motorcycle was found to have been modified to emit fire and loud noises, including one that sounds like a horse.

Dani told reporters that he took three months to modify his machine, drawing ideas from YouTube to enhance fuel performance, engine, speed and various sound modes.

“I also developed my own software and applications to increase the speed and sound mode and even sold 20 units of the software, with each worth RM650, to those who share the same hobby.

“Nothing gives me more satisfaction than seeing a modified motorcycle emitting fire and various loud noises,” said Dani, who was issued nine summonses amounting to RM2,700.

Meanwhile, state JSPT chief Superintendent Hasan Basri Yahya said Dani’s motorcycle was among 912 inspected during Op Ekzos since March 1.

“In four days, we conducted 22 operations and issued 825 summonses for various offences under Pol 257 while 24 motorcycles were seized,” he said, adding that the operation would continue until March 14, with six hotspots identified. — Bernama