KOTA KINABALU: Suspecting that his wife was having an affair, a man stabbed her to death in a fit of jealosy at their kongsi house in Jalan Teluk Likas, here at about 2am Monday.

City police chief ACP Habibi Majinji told a press conference here yesterday that the husband, aged 59, stabbed his 61-year-old wife twice in the back.

He said neighbours called up the police on hearing a heated commotion at the house and when police arrived, the man tried to stab himself but was prevented from doing so by policemen.

The woman lay dead in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the man also tried to burn down the house but firemen who had followed the police team managed to douse the flames.

In Shah Alam, Kuala Langat police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman said a 17-year-old student who stabbed his counselling teacher in the shoulder with a knife at the hostel of his fully residential school in Banting at about 8.30pm on Sunday, was placed under remand for five days from today.

He said the Form Four student was new to the school and was unhappy with the strict rules imposed by the counselling teacher, who is receiving treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang. His condition is reported to be stable. - Bernama