Man starts donating blood after mother involved in accident

BATU PAHAT, Feb 13: Ahmad Aidil Nasir, 48, made his first blood donation after his mother was involved in a road crash 30 years ago.

After witnessing how difficult it was for his mother to get a blood supply while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) volunteer pledged to donate his blood at least once a year.

“From that moment, I started donating blood. I donated blood not only for myself and my family but also to help save someone’s life.

“I will donate blood between three and four times a year and as an MRCS volunteer, I will also take part in blood donation campaigns in this district,“ he told reporters here today.

He said the awareness to donate blood must be constantly inculcated in the people especially youths to help meet the supply of blood in hospitals as well as to foster positive values in the donors.

“I have also encouraged my eldest son Muhammad Hafizi, 18, to donate blood and he has done so twice,“ said Ahmad Aidil, who has two other school-going children.

Earlier, a blood donation campaign programme was organised by the Batu Pahat MRCS in collaboration with the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) blood bank and targeted 100 bags of blood for the hospital’s use.- Bernama