Man strangled to death over stolen portable speaker

IPOH: A 29-year-old man died after being strangled in a fight with three men in front of a stall at Ashby Flats morning market, Jalan Asman Shah in Sungai Senam here this morning.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 7am incident took place when one of the suspects, a 34-year-old trader, went looking for the victim, Muhammad Noor Faqih Mohamed Ariffin, who was accused of stealing his portable speaker.

“Two hours later, a fight broke out between the victim and the trader, and two other men, aged 47 and 60, who later arrived at the scene before strangling the victim to death.

“Police arrested three suspects to assist investigations and also seized a pocket knife at the scene,” he told reporters after attending the High Profile policing programme in conjunction with the Commercial Crime Prevention Campaign here today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the victim was accused of stealing the portable speaker from the suspect’s stall and using it to play songs loudly.

“The victim, who suffered from mental illness, died at the scene. Checks on the victim’s background found he had various previous criminal records. There were also wounds on his forehead and left hand,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama