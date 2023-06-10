Man suffers burns, 12 motorcycles damaged in suspected gas leak explosion

KUALA LUMPUR: A man suffered 30 per cent burns on the body in a fire at a unit of Desa Tun Razak Apartment, Cheras here last night.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations commander Norasmah Alias said the department received a call at 10.59 pm and 16 firefighters with four fire engines from the Sungai Besi and Bandar Tun Razak fire stations were sent to the location.

“The fire is believed to have been due to a gas leak and an explosion in the apartment unit also affected two nearby houses.

“In the incident, a 32-year-old man had burns and was sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz and was reported to be warded in the red zone,” he said in a statement.

Norasmah said following the incident, 12 motorcycles were crushed when a section of the kitchen wall of the house fell on them.

He said the cause of fire is still under investigation. - Bernama