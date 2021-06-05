Man surrenders to police over alleged cat torture video

TELUK INTAN: A man believed to have tortured a cat by dragging it behind a motorcycle, as viraled on social media since yesterday, has surrendered himself to the police, here, last night.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said a report on the incident was lodged by the public at about 9pm and the 45-year-old suspect surrendered himself at Langkap police station some 15 minutes later.

“The suspect came to the station after his family members informed him about the video which was being shared on social media.

“According to the suspect he caught the cat and was going to dump it at some nearby restaurants. The cat was in a net but it fell off the bike and was dragged on the road,“ he said when contacted here today.

He said the suspect was arrested and later released on police bail this morning and the case was being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code and Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Earlier a 34-second video showing a brown cat being dragged in a net behind a moving motorcycle, angered netizens who demanded that action be taken against the motorcyclist. — Bernama