Man suspected of hurling stones at PAS HQ nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a man suspected of hurling stones until a glass panel of PAS’ headquarters in Jalan Raja Laut here was shattered, on Saturday.

According to a source, the 36-year-old unemployed man was arrested at Lorong Tiong Nam, Chow Kit here at 10pm yesterday.

He said the results of the initial interrogation found that the man involved did so because he was not satisfied with PAS’ stance in terms of political cooperation.

“The results of the initial investigation also found that the suspect has 16 past criminal records including nine for drug offences,“ he told Bernama today.

According to him, the man will be remanded today for further investigation according to Section 427 of the Penal Code for vandalism.

Last Saturday, PAS lodged a police report after a man threw stones at the glass wall at PAS’ headquarters, a few hours before the start of the nomination process for elections in six states. - Bernama