Man suspected of killing father in Port Dickson held

SEREMBAN: Police arrested a man suspected of killing his father in a fight in front of a house in Taman D’Ambang Kota, Lukut, Port Dickson, at 1.20 am today.

Port Dickson District Police Chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the police received information about the incident from the 26-year-old suspect at 12.45 am.

He said the investigation found that before the incident, the 49-year-old victim was in a drunken state and had a quarrel and scuffle with the suspect.

“He (the suspect) informed that his father was unconscious in front of the house. The cause of the incident is believed to be that the suspect was not satisfied with the actions of the victim who uttered abusive words and made noise.

Aidi Sham said the Assistant Medical Officer from the Bukit Pelandok Health Clinic went to the location and confirmed the death of the victim at 1.15 am.

He said checks found that the suspect had no previous criminal record and the urine screening test was negative.-Bernama