Man suspected of killing infant son has eight previous records

ALOR SETAR: A man who allegedly murdered his three-month-old baby boy in Kampung Teluk Jawa, Padang Hang near here, last Monday, had eight previous criminal records, including for drug-related offences.

Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the 28-year-old suspect, who was arrested on the same day, is in remand for a week until Oct 17.

“The suspect is believed to be on drugs since two to three years ago and he has eight previous records, including for drug-related offences,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Hassan said the suspect’s two other children, aged five and one, who were being cared by other family members, had been sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for medical examination

Yesterday, Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir, in a statement, said that the police received a call on the discovery of the baby’s body in a house on Monday (Oct 10) and following investigation, the biological father of the child was detained in the backyard of the house.

He said the man tested positive for methamphetamine. - Bernama