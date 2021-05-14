Man suspected of murdering former brother-in-law remanded for seven days

MELAKA: A man who allegedly murdered his former brother-in-law in Kampung Berangan Enam, Jasin on Aidilfitri morning yesterday was remanded for seven days starting today.

The detention order on a 32-year-old unemployed until May 20 was issued by Ayer Keroh Court Magistrate Lee Kim Keat.

The suspect was detained to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Melaka CID chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the suspect was earlier detained at 6.30pm yesterday in a mosque near the murder location.

“The suspect who attempted to flee in a motorcycle was nabbed by policemen from Melaka police contingent headquarters and Jasin CID.

“A urine test showed the suspect was positive for methamphetamine and he also had a past criminal record for drugs,” he said.

In the incident on the morning of Shawal, Bernama reported a man died after being stabbed by his former brother-in-law in Kampung Berangan Enam.

The event unfolded when the suspect came to the victim’s house to take his two daughters aged eight and 10 from his ex-wife before a quarrel and fight broke out. - Bernama