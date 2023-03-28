Man suspected of stealing mobile phone killed in three-vehicle crash

BATU PAHAT: A man suspected of stealing a mobile phone was killed and a husband and wife were seriously injured in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Parit Jalil, Parit Sulong here, yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the 3.30 pm incident involved a Proton Wira, a Perodua Axia and a Mazda CX5.

He said police believed the accident occurred when the Mazda CX5 driver, a 31-year-old man, lost control and hit the Proton Wira from behind while chasing the car.

The car was driven by a 39-year-old man who was with a 43-year-old male passenger from Taman Putera Indah here, he said, adding that the Proton Wira passenger was believed to have stolen the mobile phone belonging to the Mazda CX5 driver.

“As a result of the collision, the Proton Wira driver lost control and entered the opposite lane, colliding with the Perodua Axia,“ he said at a press conference at the Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters here today.

He said the Proton Wira passenger died at the scene and the couple riding in the Perodua Axia was seriously injured.

The Proton Wira driver was slightly injured while the Mazda CX5 driver escaped unhurt, he said, adding that all the injured victims were sent to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital here.

Ismail said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In a separate case, Ismail said a 37-year-old local man was arrested with drugs suspected to be 63.12 kilogrammes of marijuana with a total value of RM156,800 in a raid in Yong Peng here, on Sunday.

He said the suspect was being remanded for seven days starting yesterday until April 1, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama