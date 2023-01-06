Man to be charged over pregnant girlfriend’s murder today

SHAH ALAM: The man suspected of murdering his pregnant girlfriend and burning her body at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sungai Limau, Sungai Besar on Monday is expected to be charged in court today.

Sabak Bernam district police chief Supt Agus Salim Mohd Alias said the former college student face murder charges at the Sungai Besar Magistrate’s Court.

It was previously reported that the victim’s boyfriend had allegedly stabbed her in the chest and slashed her stomach before burning the body on the night of the incident.

Sabak Bernam police said the couple had earlier argued over hiding an out-of-wedlock pregnancy and the 20-year-old suspect allegedly returned to the scene the following day with a barrel filled with gasoline to finish off what he started. -Bernama