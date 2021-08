PASIR MAS: Although someone wanted to buy his copy of The Sunday Times from Sept 1, 1957 which had reported Malaysia’s independence from British rule, Mohd Tarmizi Ismail, 45, believes it has a far higher value.

The 32-page newspaper has a front page photo of Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, on Aug 31 during the proclamation of independence and a headline that reads: THIS IS IT!

“I found the newspaper while rummaging around the house of my late parents after a big flood in 2014,” the resident of Kampung Kekabu, near Lemal, said.

He said that it was found in good condition with an heirloom keris.

The father of eight children aged between two and 15 added that he didn’t know that his late father, Ismail Salleh – who ran a sundry shop and passed away in 1998 – had it in his possession. His late mother, Saodah Omar, passed away last year.

Mohd Tarmizi said that the copy states it was published and distributed by “The Straits Times Ltd Cecil Street Singapore” and “111 Pudu Road Kuala Lumpur”.

“In a few days, this newspaper will be 64 years old, which is a long time and moreover it is a historical account,” he said during an interview recently.

He believes that it has high value and not many copies still exist, adding that it is priceless and that he hopes he will be able to take care of it well.

Asked if he would be willing to sell it, he replied: “It is a valuable treasure and I would welcome antique collectors or experts to my house to see it.”

He disclosed that a man had offered him RM20,000 for the newspaper a few years ago despite claiming it was fake.

“I’m currently looking for a suitable place to keep it so it doesn’t get damaged,” said Mohd Tarmizi.- Bernama