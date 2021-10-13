Man turns gun on himself after shooting mother-in-law

KUCHING: A man shot himself dead after opening fire at his mother-in-law with an M4 carbine rifle in an incident at a house in Kampung Kolong 1, Sungai Tengah here, today.

Padawan district police chief, Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said preliminary investigations found the man was a standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance personnel in Bau district.

Abang Zainal said the man had borrowed a friend’s car to go to the location of the incident.

“It is understood that once there, the man went into a discussion (with someone in a house) regarding his divorce process.

“Suddenly, he suddenly became angry, went back to the car took out a M4 carbine. He went back to the house where he released several shots.

“The 58-year-old woman who was shot and injured on her left shoulder in the incident was his mother-in-law.

“The man then went to the front of the house and shot himself under the chin with the M4 carbine,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal said the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and the public is urged not to spread any speculation until further investigations on the case were concluded.

Local newspapers had reported that the man was a soldier stationed at a camp in Tondong, Bau district, about 40 kilometres from here.

There were also no further details on the condition of the mother-in-law. — Bernama