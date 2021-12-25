Man wanted by police over discovery of sling bag containing drugs

PASIR MAS: Kelantan Police are on the hunt for a 45 year-old suspect following the discovery of a sling bag containing heroin, syabu, and ketamine pills, worth RM33,260, at Kampung Perah Slow Machang here yesterday.

Pasir Mas district police chief, ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said a team from the district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department found the bag during an operation in a forest area in the village at 6.45 pm.

The bag contained 87.5 grammes of heroin, 324 ketamine pills and 1.0 grammes, and along with the bag, the team also found several items, comprising an identity card, two bank cards, cash, two mobile phones and a Proton car key, he said in a statement today.

He said the identity card belonged to a person with seven drug-related offences and he was last detained on May 16 , 2019 also for a similar offence. — Bernama