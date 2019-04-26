Man wanted over Cambodia job scam remanded

KUCHING: A man most wanted for a job scam that resulted in the detention of 47 Malaysians in Cambodia in Dec last year is being remanded for four days from today to facilitate a police investigation.

Investigating officer ASP Pricha Azin applied to the Kuching Court assistant registrar Aida Montong for the remand order against the 26-year-old man.

The suspect was arrested at the Kuching International Airport yesterday after he flew in from Pontianak, Indonesia.

So far, 23 people - 18 men and five women - have lodged police reports over the job scam.

The 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia were released and returned to Malaysia on Feb 17. Forty of them, aged between 19 and 44, are from Sarawak. — Bernama