Man who accused MACC of offering RM10 million to Wan Saiful arrested

PUTRAJAYA: The research officer who allegedly accused the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of offering RM10 million to former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information Chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, was arrested yesterday.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the man was arrested when he presented himself at the MACC headquarters at 3.30 pm.

He said the man was arrested for interfering with MACC’s investigation under Section 48 of the MACC Act 2009, he told a press conference here today.

The man allegedly posted a video on social media recently, accusing MACC of having offered RM10 million to Wan Saiful to implicate former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of wrongdoing.

Azam said that although the man had apologised to MACC on his social media platform, he personally could not forgive him for damaging the agency’s reputation with wild allegations.

“His statement has led to a lot of speculations over the MACC. These allegations will remain there (online) and can’t be removed. Many will still believe it (the accusation),” Azam said.

He also stressed that the MACC performs its duties professionally depending on the complaints and information received and is not a tool for any political party.

“We are not a tool for any political party, we carry out investigations based on the information available. There is no selective investigation or prosecution in this matter,” he added. - Bernama