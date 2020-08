SEPANG: The husband of a 40-year-old university lecturer, who was found dead in her car on July 30, is expected to be charged with murder tomorrow.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said today that the 41-year-old suspect will face the murder charges at the Sepang magistrate’s court at 9am.

The unemployed man, who is a volunteer with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), was arrested hours after his wife, Associate Professor Dr Maizatulnisa Othman, 40, a lecturer at the Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM), was found dead in a car next to a lake at PKNS Pinggiran Cyberjaya, Dengkil.

The couple were in the midst of a divorce and were frequently embroiled in arguments prior to the victim’s death.

A post mortem showed that Maizatulnisa had died of strangulation and police learnt that she was strangled with her headscarf.

On the day her body was found, her husband had allegedly pretended to look for her after she failed to return home.

He called for a ride-hailing taxi and together with the couple’s 14-year-old daughter, he went in search of the victim.

However, police learnt that there was no search involved and the man had directed the cabbie to head straight to the lake where a car with his wife’s body in it was found.

Investigators learnt that the man had earlier driven his wife in the car, allegedly killed her before driving to the lake where he moved her body to the driver’s seat and left the place.

He also led police to two locations where he had disposed of her wallet and cellphone.