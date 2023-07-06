Man who assaulted female motorist remanded three days

IPOH: The man seen assaulting a female driver while travelling from Cameron Highlands to Tapah in a video that went viral on social media has been remanded for three days.

Tapah District Police Chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said a remand order has been issued on the 29-year-old suspect who works as a factory supervisor in Serdang starting today until June 9 (Friday).

“The remand request for the suspect was made at the Tapah Magistrate’s Court under Section 323/506/509 of the Penal Code for three days until Friday,“ he said when contacted.

Yesterday, the man was arrested by the police around Serdang, Selangor and taken to the Tapah Police Station to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a 59-second video went viral showing a man getting out of the car he was driving and knocking on the window of the vehicle behind him before scolding the female motorist and hitting her on the head.

The incident is understood to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding on the road around the Lata Iskandar Resort, and when the two cars stopped, the factory supervisor got out of his vehicle and knocked on the windshield of the complainant’s car. - Bernama