LUMUT: The 21-year-old man who suffered 90% burns after attempting self-immolation in Sitiawan near here on Tuesday, died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Seri Manjung Hospital at 6.20pm yesterday, Manjung police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said in a statement here today.

The man is believed to have resorted to the action after a quarrel with his girlfriend in the 7.40pm incident in Kampung Bintang, Sitiawan. — Bernama