Man who brandished toy gun while driving on LDP arrested

PETALING JAYA: For holding out a cheap toy gun out of the window of his car as he drove along the Damansara-Puchong highway, a 28-year-old man landed in hot soup with the law on Sunday.

A video of the incident which was taken by a passing motorist occured near the One Utama shopping mall at Damansara at about 6.15pm.

The clip showed the driver of a red Proton Wira holding a gun, pointing it upwards.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said police received a report on the case at about 7pm and managed to trace the suspect to an apartment in Bandar Seri Damansara three hours later.

He said police seized the toy pistol and a car that was involved in the case after arresting the suspect.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect told investigators that the toy pistol, which was purchased for RM2.40 belonged to his four-year-old nephew, who was in the car with him during the incident.

He said the suspect claimed that he was playing with his nephew at the time.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect, who has a past record for crimes, was remanded today and is being investigated for offences under the Firearms Act.