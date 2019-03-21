Man who brought drugs to Kepong MP service centre detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that a man under the influence of drugs was detained at the Kepong Member of Parliament service centre here yesterday.

Sentul District Police Chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said police detained the man in his late 30s after receiving a report from the Kepong MP special officer Dic Lai at about 5pm.

“He (Dic Lai) lodged a report of a man, who was believed to be under the influence of drugs who brought drugs believed to be syabu or methamphetamine.

“Following the report, a police team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division went to the service centre and detained the man at about 6pm and seized the drug methamphetamine estimated to be about 19g,“ he said in a statement.

The suspect who tested positive for methamphetamine was remanded for two days to help in the investigations under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. — Bernama