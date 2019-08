SEREMBAN: Police last night arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion that he had alleged that Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who was found dead after going missing from a holiday resort near here, was raped by an orang asli.

The man who uses the name Zikri Armstrong had made the claim in a Twitter post.

He was arrested when he came to give a statement at the Seremban police headquarters at 7pm.

Negri Sembian police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the case has been referred to Bukit Aman (Federal Police).

“The man was arrested in Seremban last night,” he said when contacted.

Mohamad said the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 505 of the Penal Code (Statements Conducing to Public Mischief).

Nora Anne’s case drew world attention due to the parallels with the Madeline McCann case in Portugal.

The remains of the 15-year-old, who is of Franco-Irish parentage, were found on Tuesday following a massive search and rescue operation mounted by Malaysian authorities after she was reported missing from a holiday villa at an eco-tourism resort near here on Aug 4.

The post-mortem findings revealed that Nora Anne, a special needs teenager, died of internal bleeding likely due to starvation and stress.

The Quoirin family had checked in at the resort on the verge of the Malaysian Main Range rain forest on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday.

They sounded the alarm after discovering that Nora Anne had vanished from the accommodation the following morning, a window in her room ajar.

Madeleine Beth McCann disappeared on the evening of May 3, 2007 from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, a resort in the Algarve region of Portugal. She was three years old then.

Her whereabouts till today remains unknown. — Bernama