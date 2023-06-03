Man who crashed car into six other vehicles at Bukit Jalil arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a 40-year-old man who was at the wheel of a Lexus car which crashed into six vehicles on the Bukit Jalil Highway last Saturday after he was found to be driving under the influence of drugs.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said in the incident, which occurred at about 10.30 am near the Lumba Kuda Roundabout, the man, who is a local, lost control of his car and crashed into six other vehicles that had stopped at the traffic light before overturning.

“However, the accident only caused damage to the vehicles and no one was injured,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the 40-year-old man was taken to the Kuala Lumpur traffic police station and a urine test conducted on him found that he was positive for marijuana.

The driver is now under arrest and the case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, he added.- Bernama