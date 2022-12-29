Man who disguises as a woman in “telekung” pleads guilty to stealing in mosque

SHAH ALAM: A man, who disguised himself as a woman by wearing the “telekung” (women’s prayer clothing) to steal in a mosque was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of theft.

Mohamad Amirul Shafiq Abdullah, 20, pleaded guilty to both charges before Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali, who postponed sentencing pending a probation report on him.

The magistrate set Jan 17 for mention to hear the probation report.

Mohamad Amirul Shafiq, who was allowed bail of RM3,000 on each count, was charged with stealing an iPhone X belonging to one Maznah Selamat at 6.25 am last Dec 22 at the Al-Azhariah Mosque in Section 18 here.

He was also charged with stealing a Samsung Z Flip 3 handphone belonging to one Kasmunah Abd Rahman at 8.50 pm last Dec 20 at the Al-Hidayah Mosque, also in Section 18 here.

Both the charges were framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farah Sofea Norazman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama