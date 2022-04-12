Man who drove against traffic, crashed into two motorcycles held

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a man who was allegedly driving a car against the flow of traffic before crashing into two motorcyclists at Km30.1 of the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) heading towards Bandar Saujana Putra, yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the 42-year-old man was picked up after he sought treatment for head injuries at the Banting Hospital at about 4 pm on the same day.

In the 2pm incident, he said the Perodua Bezza car first collided with a motorcycle that stopped in the emergency lane near the Tanjung 12 SKVE rest and service area.

“The driver of the car continued to drive against the traffic in the emergency lane and then collided with another motorcycle,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said both victims who suffered injuries to the legs and arms were sent to the same hospital for further treatment.

Those who have information on the incident can contact investigating officer Inspector Mazrol Mohd Din at 011-18539115 or 03-31872222. - Bernama