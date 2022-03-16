Man who entered landslide site is former APM volunteer

KUALA LUMPUR: The man who entered the landslide area at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, here last Thursday, said to be without permission, is a former volunteer of the district Civil Defence Force (APM).

Kuala Lumpur Civil Defence officer Capt (PA) Mazran Mohamad said the man’s appointment ended on Jan 9 and his membership was not extended.

The decision not to extend his membership was made through the provisions under Rule 27 of the Civil Defence (Civil Defence Corps) Rules 1970 (and) cannot be re-registered under any premises as well as any Civil Defence Office nationwide, he said in a statement here today.

It was earlier reported that police had opened an investigation paper on a viral Facebook video on an APM officer entering the landslide area, said to be without permission.

In the 55-second video, the APM officer was seen questioning the action of the Disaster Operations Commander who did not allow the APM team to enter the disaster area. - Bernama