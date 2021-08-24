Man who falls off boat found drowned

ALOR SETAR: The body of a man who fell off a boat during a fishing trip with three friends in waters off Pulau Lalang, near Langkawi, last Sunday, was found in a mangrove area in Kuala Temonyong yesterday.

Kedah/Perlis Maritime director Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the body of Mohamad Ewandi Husnan, 22, was found by passers-by at 4.30pm and handed over to the police before it was taken to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital (Langkawi) for post mortem.

The body of the victim was identified by his family members, he said in a statement today.

The victim and his three friends, aged between 18 and 53, were reported to have gone fishing and were on their return trip when the boat hit a buoy, causing all of them to fall into the sea at 0.5 nautical miles off Pulau Lalang.

However, the three friends were rescued by passing fishing boats.

-Bernama