Man who fell from boat while fishing found drowned

IPOH: A man who fell from the boat he was on while fishing in an incident in Kampung Sungai Jarau, Kati near Kuala Kangsar yesterday, was found drowned late this evening.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the victim, Mohd Faiz Azman, 33, was found by a member of the public at 5.30 pm in Kampung Buaya, about 25 km from where the victim reportedly fell.

Earlier today, he said the second day of the search and rescue mission had ended at 5 pm due to the heavy rain, and was expected to continue tomorrow.

In the incident early yesterday, the victim and his two friends had left the Kampung Jarau Jetty before the boat they were on hit a rock in the middle of the river causing the victim to fall off the boat.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Sabarodzi said the search operation for Ali Pandak, 68, who was reported missing yesterday evening in Kampung Saseh of the Pos Porwor Orang Asli village area in Sungai Siput was suspended for the day and would continue tomorrow.

Pandak was realised to be missing when his son could not find him at home and in the surrounding area.

The victim, who is believed to be in poor health and rarely leaves the house, was last seen at his residence by his brother-in-law at 7 am on Thursday. - Bernama