Man who hacked elderly parents to death to be sent for psychiatric evaluation

KUANTAN: The 31-year-old man who allegedly hacked his elderly parents to death at Kampung Kemahang Hulu, Benta near here on Monday will be sent to undergo psychiatric evaluation at the hospital.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Mohd Yusri Othman said the suspect is being remanded and further investigations are being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Police believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs during the incident as his urine test came out positive for drugs,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama here today.

On Oct 4, the elderly couple was hacked to death by their son using a machete, and the incident allegedly took place when the suspect was believed to be having a conversation with his 68-year-old father related to religion and divinity.

In the incident around 10.30pm, the suspect later went into a room and reappeared holding a machete before hacking and stabbing his father on the head and shoulder. The suspect also attacked his 64-year-old mother on the neck and head.

The suspect, who was unemployed, left the house in a bloodied state but was detained by villagers and handed over to the police. — Bernama