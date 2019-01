PETALING JAYA: Cisco Asean has fired an employee accused of insulting the monarchy on social media after the posting drew critical comments.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page today, Cisco Asean said it respects and honours local traditions and laws.

“The remark was made by the employee in his personal capacity and does not represent Cisco’s views,” it said.

“We deeply regret any distress caused and apologise. The employee has also issued an apology and is no longer with the company.”

There were calls for action against the former employee for his insulting comment on the sudden resignation of Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6

Cisco Asean is the regional headquarters of the Silicon Valley-based networking, telecommunications and technology giant.

An Umno Youth delegation also caused a minor commotion at Cisco Systems Malaysia’s office in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, demanding action against the individual.

The man at the centre of the row has since deactivated his Facebook account, after admitting to making “a rude comment about our ex-Agong today which was in bad taste”.

He apologised, saying: “I hope those angered by it can forgive me.”