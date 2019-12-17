Man who refused to be detained by police, slashes his neck

KEPALA BATAS: A hardcore criminal who refused to be detained by police, tried to commit suicide by slashing his neck in an incident at his home in Bagan Jermal, Butterworth near here, Saturday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the incident at 5pm, the 32-year-old man, who was riding a stolen motorcycle, was at first detained by police before fleeing and hiding in his house at Flat Thamby Kecil.

“Police chased the man to his house before breaking the iron grill of the house and the suspect who was then holding a penknife slashed his neck to avoid detention. He was then taken to Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ) for further treatment,” he said at a press conference, here today.

Subsequently, the man with 20 past records received 30 stitches on the neck and was now being treated at HSJ and ris eported to be in stable condition, he said.

Upon investigation, the man was found to have a record for mental treatment at the Jalan Perak Psychiatry Treatment Centre and he was sent back to treatment centre for treatment.

Based on the earlier psychiatric treatment, the man had suffered mental treatment following the influence of excessive alcohol and drug abuse and had tried to commit suicide when police arrested him. - Bernama