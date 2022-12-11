Man who removed flag near National Museum is PH monitoring agent: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police confirmed that the man recorded in a viral video removing a Pakatan Harapan (PH) flag in front of the National Museum is a PH monitoring agent for the 15th general election (GE15).

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the man’s actions were on the instructions issued by the Lembah Pantai election campaign enforcement team chief and the police representative.

“The instructions were issued after a discussion with the Lembah Pantai parliamentary candidate’s representative, as the flag had covered the fence at the front of the National Museum.

“The police would like to remind the public not to viral any video or information without verifying it beforehand as such irresponsible action can affect public order,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Amihizam also warned the public not to carry out any actions that were against the law throughout the campaign period. - Bernama