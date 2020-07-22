Man who robbed GrabCar driver nabbed in Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who robbed a GrabCar driver was arrested at a condominium at Taman OUG here on Monday within a day after he committed the crime.

The 24-year-old suspect who was arrested at a house at the OUG Parklane condominium has past criminal records for drug-related cases.

Brickfields police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said yesterday that on Sunday, the suspect had taken a GrabCar ride to Jalan Ang Seng, Brickfields at about 7.30am.

He said on reaching the destination, the suspect placed a knife on the 41-year-old driver’s abdomen.

Zairulnizam said the suspect grabbed the victim’s cellphone and emptied his wallet of cash before fleeing the scene. The victim was unharmed but suffered RM700 in losses.

He said soon after the victim lodged a police report, police managed to trace the suspect to the condominium.

He said the suspect who is in custody under a four-day remand order is being investigated for armed robbery.