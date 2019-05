KANGAR: The individual who sent a Facebook message threatening to cause physical harm to Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin two days ago, was nabbed in Penang yesterday.

Perlis police chief Datuk Noor Mushar Mohd said the suspect was picked up at his home in Gelugor at around midnight.

The 36-year-old man, who works as a clerk, has also been remanded for four days from today to facilitate further investigation into the case, he told Bernama when contacted today.

Two days ago, Mohd Asri lodged a police report, claiming that he received a Facebook message from a user by the name of ‘Sandev Sandev’, threatening him with physical harm.

The Mufti said the suspect also gave a contact number for him to call and asked to have Mohd Asri’s home address to enable him to come over and beat him. - Bernama