Man who set motorcycles, scooters at KLCC on fire arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a local man several hours after 13 motorcycles and four electric scooters were destroyed in a fire at the parking area of the Suria KLCC shopping complex here yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the suspect, 3, has been remanded until April 19 to assist police in their investigations under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

He said upon receiving a report on the incident, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters immediately opened an investigation paper.

“Within several hours, police arrested a suspect to assist in the investigation and seized a Honda RS motorcycle, motorcycle keys, a helmet, a pair of gloves and a lighter.

“The motive and the cause of the incident is still under investigation and so far, 10 police reports have been received from those involved in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Nine motorcycles and four electric scooters were completely destroyed while four other motorcycles were found damaged between three to 20 per cent by the fire that occurred at 3.45 pm.

In a separate case, Noor Dellhan said 11 individuals were arrested after they were suspected of being involved in an online call centre job scam.

He said eight men, a local woman and a foreign woman, all aged between 18 and 46, were arrested after police raided an office in Jalan Ampang here.

“Investigations revealed that the syndicate had been operating for almost a month and all those arrested were posing as customer service officers who offered work online to foreigners overseas.

“Police also confiscated 10 computers, seven central processing unit (CPU) computers, a modem and three routers,” he said.

He added that all the suspects have been remanded until April 17 under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code. - Bernama