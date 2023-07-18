Man who set wife on fire charged with murder

He allegedly caused the death of E. Komathy, 33, at a house in Ladang Waldbrook, Sitiawan between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on July 10.

MANJUNG: A security guard of an entertainment club was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his wife by setting her on fire last week.

S. Gabriel, 28, nodded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate T. Kavitha.

He allegedly caused the death of E. Komathy, 33, at a house in Ladang Waldbrook, Sitiawan between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on July 10.

The man, unrepresented, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Rishan Kumar prosecuted.

The court set Sept 18 for mention.

Meanwhile, in another Magistrate’s Court, Gabriel was charged with self-administration of the drugs methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pantai Remis police headquarters on July 12.

He pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaai, who then set Oct 25 for mention for submission of the chemist report.-Bernama