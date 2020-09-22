Man, who slammed cat to ground, surrenders to cops (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who allegedly slammed a cat to the ground after spotting it on his parked car surrendered himself to Wangsa Maju police here today.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said 36-year-old man showed up at the Setapak police station at about 11.30am for investigations.

At press time, the man was still in police custody and was being questioned by police.

Rajab said the incident which was captured on a close-circuit security camera (CCTV) occured at a parking lot opposite a row of shoplots on Jalan Rejang, Setapak.

The footage which went viral in the social media today showed a cat on the bonnet of a parked car and playfully moving up the windscreen.

The driver of the vehicle shows up seconds later, grabs the cat and violently slams it to the ground.

The man then coolly steps into his car before reversing the vehicle and driving away.

“The actions of the man can cause serious injury to the cat and this has drawn the anger of netizens. We urge those with further information on this case to contact the investigations officers Insp Siti Alisyah Mohd Nor at 013-9338214 or ASP Shahrizal Salleh at 017-7134705.

It is unknown if the cat was rescued by the relevant authorities.