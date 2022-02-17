Man who slashed stepmother to death in remand

KOTA BHARU: The police have obtained a remand order against the man who allegedly slashed his stepmother to death with a parang in an incident at Kampung Batu Machang, Jerek, in Gua Musang, yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the remand order against the 39-year-old suspect was issued by the Kelantan Court director Zaman Mohd Noor at the Gua Musang Magistrate’s Court.

The remand is for seven days to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he said when contacted here, today.

According to media reports yesterday, a 54-year-old woman was found dead, with her neck severed, believed to have been slashed by her stepson.

The police found out about the incident after the suspect turned up at the Bertam police station and told the police that he had killed his stepmother with a machete.

The suspect is believed to be a drug addict with mental problems.

-Bernama