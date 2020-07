KOTA KINABALU: A man who fell into a river while trying to fix a broken electrical cable near the river at Kampung Mondikot, Papar, was found drowned, yesterday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement said the body of Awangku Salam, 38, was found by a rescue team from Papar Fire and Rescue station at 6.20pm, about 100 metres from where he fell.

“We received a distress call of a drowning person at 2.44pm yesterday.

“According to eye-witnesses, the man was trying to fix a broken cable by the river but slipped and fell into the water,” the statement said.

The rescue operation ended at 9.20pm. — Bernama