Man who snatched handbag after crash remanded

SHAH ALAM: A 56-year-old motorist, who was arrested for snatching a woman’s handbag following a traffic collision on the Federal Highway on Saturday, has been remanded for a day to facilitate investigations.

Police said the court took into consideration the man’s age and that he was a caregiver to his wife, who had suffered a stroke, before issuing the remand order.

A video of the incident, which was widely shared on social media, shows the unemployed man demanding the woman’s MyKad after she crashed her vehicle into the rear of his car.

When the woman refuses, the suspect grabs her handbag from her car and places it in his car, telling her to go to the police station.

The woman is heard pleading for the return of her handbag but the man ignores her and drives off with another male occupant in the car.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib (pix) said the suspect was arrested when he showed up to lodge a police report at about 6.30pm.

He said the man is being investigated for theft and assault under Section 379 and Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Baharudin said the crash occurred at about 1.30pm.

He said the impact of the crash caused the man’s car to move forward and hit another vehicle driven by a woman.

Baharudin said none of the drivers or their occupants were injured, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Those with information are urged to contact the investigations officer Sgt Hafizi Hashim at 013-955 7042.