Man who took selfie after hitting store worker pleads not guilty to charge

BANGI: A man who went viral on social media for taking a selfie with a convenience store worker after assaulting him pleaded not guilty to causing hurt at the Bandar Baru Bangi Magistrate’s Court here today.

Construction site supervisor, U S Divagaran, 32, was charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing hurt to the store worker, 18, at a convenience store in Ecohill Taipan, Semenyih here at 5 am, June 20. He faces a sentence of seven years’ jail and a fine if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Liyana Mohd Sulaiman sought bail of RM8,000 with one surety with the additional condition that the accused does not disturb the victim until the end of the case and requested case mention to be set.

The counsel for the accused, V. Vickneswari urged for the bail to be reduced as her client was single and was supporting his ailing parents as the only child.

Magistrate Nurdiyanah Mohd Nawawi then set bail at RM4,500 with one surety and the additional condition requested by the prosecution and set Augst 15 for case mention.

Media outlets reported previously that the accused was drunk when he allegedly entered a convenience store to purchase a drink at 5 am. He subsequently tried to leave with three umbrellas without paying, resulting in the victim confronting him.

An argument occurred and the accused punched the victim in the face. The incident went viral when some selfies depicting the accused and the injured victim, taken by the accused, were uploaded on social media.-Bernama