Man, wife among seven suspected drug addicts held

ALOR STAR: A married couple was among seven suspected drug addicts detained by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) in an operation at Padang Terap yesterday.

Padang Terap District AADK chief Zainol Abidin Ismail said today the couple, in their 30s, was arrested at their home in Felcra Kubang Kenyeng at 10.30pm in the operation dubbed Ops Aduan. They have a six-year-old daughter.

The operation was carried out by 10 AADK personnel in two phases – in the day beginning at 8am and at night from 10pm to 2am today, he said in a statement.

Three men were arrested in the operation during the day at Kampung Mani, Kampung Bukit Indin and Kampung Bendang Raja, he said, adding that the couple, a man and a woman were arrested in the night operation at Felcra Kubang Kenyeng and Bukit Nambua.

Zainol Abidin said all those arrested were aged between 20 and 40 and were farmers or unemployed.

Urine tests conducted on all of them at the Padang Terap District AADK office showed up positive for syabu and opiate, he said. — Bernama